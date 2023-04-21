Iran: Apartheid “Israel” Biggest Threat to Region, Muslim Nation

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian considered that the apartheid “Israeli” entity to be “the biggest threat to the region and the international Muslim Nation.”

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Thursday in a phone call with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

The Iranian top diplomat also laid emphasis on the necessity for the existence of unity across the Muslim world in the face of the occupying regime, the need to cut the regime's hands off the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds' Old City -- which is Islam's third holiest site, and the importance of complete restoration of Palestinians' rights.

Turning to the issue of the bilateral ties, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to his visit earlier this year to Amman, and announced the Islamic Republic's readiness for expansion of the level of relations and cooperation between the countries.

For his part, Safadi stressed his country's support for regional peace and stability, and defense of the holy sites in Al-Quds in the face of the Zionists' acts of aggression.

He further hailed Iran to be “an important country in the region”, pointing out that Amman attached “great importance” to further development of its ties with Tehran.

Safadi, meanwhile, welcomed the recent reconciliation agreement reached between Iran and Saudi Arabia under the auspices of China in Beijing.

Also on Thursday, Amir-Abdollahian talked on the phone with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan.

The officials described as positive the process of underway work by the technical teams that have been exchanged mutually to lay the groundwork for the reopening of each country's Embassy and Consulate on the other's soil.

The Iranian official expressed hope that the Iranian Embassy in Riyadh and its Consulate General in the port city of Jeddah be opened in time before this year's Hajj Pilgrimage.

The Saudi official said the kingdom would do its part to contribute to the prospect, and also hoped that the top diplomats would meet each other in the countries' respective capitals in the near future.