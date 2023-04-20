No Script

Iranian Navy Forces US Submarine to Surface as It Enters the Gulf

folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran's navy forced a US submarine to surface as it entered the Gulf, Iranian navy commander Shahram Irani told state television on Thursday, in the latest report of an apparent confrontation between Iranian and US forces in the Gulf.

"The US submarine was approaching while submerged, but the Iranian submarine Fateh detected it and carried out... maneuvers to force it to surface as it went through the Strait [of Hormuz]. It had also entered into our territorial waters but ... it corrected its course after being warned," Irani said.

"This submarine was doing its best, using all its capacities, to pass in total silence and without being detected," Irani said. "We will certainly reflect to international bodies the fact that it had violated our border."

The US Navy said earlier this month the nuclear-powered, guided-missile submarine Florida was operating in the Middle East in support of its Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain.

There was no immediate comment from the US military to Irani's remarks.

