NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg Makes Surprise Visit to Kiev

folder_openEurope... access_time 20 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made a surprise visit to Kiev on Thursday morning, according to Ukrainian media.

“The NATO Secretary General is in Ukraine. We will release more information as soon as possible,” said an alliance official.

Stoltenberg was seen by a Kiev Independent journalist paying tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers at St. Michael's Square in central Kiev.

The visit is Stoltenberg's first to Ukraine since the Russian special military operation began over one year ago.

The NATO chief is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky during his visit.

 

