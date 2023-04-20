Iranian Army Receives over 200 Strategic Drones

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army on Thursday took delivery of more than 200 strategic drones manufactured by the Defense Ministry.

In an event attended by Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the strategic unmanned aerial vehicles, designed and manufactured by the Defense Ministry in cooperation with the Army, were delivered to various units of the Army in several parts of the country.

The strategic drones include various models such as Ababil-4, Ababil-5, Arash, Karrar jet, Shahrivar 10th, Akhgar, switchblade drone, Homa, as well as sea-based and VTOL drones.

The new aircraft, all of which have low radar cross-sections [RCS], are designed to carry out a broad range of missions, including reconnaissance, detonation, combat, patrol operation, loitering, anti-radar operation, aerial interception, and action against mobile and fixed targets.

The propulsion, navigation and control systems of the new drones have been modified and they have been equipped with air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, smart air-based standoff bombs, and electronic warfare systems. The new features have turned the drones into stealth aircraft with long ranges that can carry out special operations.

The new drones are expected to enhance the Army’s capabilities in reconnaissance and monitoring operations along the border, and boost the combat and destruction power of the pilotless units in countering the remote targets.