Iran To Respond Crushingly in Case of Enemies’ Mistake - Commander

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of the Iranian Army Air Force said the Islamic Republic will give a crushing response if the enemies make a mistake against the country.

Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi made the remarks among the pilots and flight staff of the Air Force on Wednesday.

Referring to the Army National Day parades held on Tuesday, Vahedi said that the message of the parades was peace and friendship. "If the enemies make mistakes in their calculations against Iran, we will give them a hard and crushing response with all our strength."

The Army is a supporter of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Velayat-e faqih [guardianship of the Islamic jurist], he noted, adding that Army forces will defend the Establishment with all might.

The National Army Day, which is celebrated annually on April 18, was established by the founder and first Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1979.

Four divisions of the Iranian Army, namely the Ground Force, the Navy, the Air Force, and the Air Defense, held military parades marking the National Army Day on Tuesday in the presence of Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran.

Iran Army units have unveiled a broad range of advanced gear such as homegrown missiles, tanks, armored vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, radar systems and air defense missile systems.

Among the major achievements put on display during the parade was the Mohajer-6 drone, which is capable of carrying guided bombs and sophisticated surveillance equipment. It has already been used in combat by the Iranian Armed Forces.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iran maintains that its military power poses no threat to the regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.