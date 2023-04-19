Mexican President Accuses Pentagon of Spying After WP Report

By Staff, Agencies

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador accused the Pentagon of spying on his government and vowed to restrict information from the country’s armed forces on Tuesday, following a Washington Post report based on leaked US intelligence documents.

“We’re now going to safeguard information from the Navy and the Defense Ministry because we’re a target of spying by the Pentagon,” Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference.

The Post reported on Saturday that a leaked US military assessment had found that the secretary of the Mexican Navy ordered officials to limit their cooperation with the Mexican Army, amid frustration over the possibility that the Army would take control of the country’s airspace.

However, the Post noted that there was no indication that the information came from wiretaps or intercepts of Mexican authorities.

The assessment is part of a larger trove of highly classified US intelligence documents that were allegedly leaked by member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard to an online Discord chat group.

López Obrador took particular aim at the US Drug Enforcement Agency [DEA] on Tuesday, accusing the agency of “informing” Mexican media organizations in an effort to “weaken us politically.”