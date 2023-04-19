No Script

Iran Army 90% Self-sufficient in Making Defense Equipment

folder_openIran access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Deputy Commander of Army for Coordination Affairs said on Tuesday that national Army has reached 90 percent self-sufficiency in the defense industry.

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari made the remarks on the sideline of the parade held on Iran's Army Day.

Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, particularly after the Sacred Defense, big changes have been made in the military equipment, he underscored.

All the equipment that were showcased in today's army parade are home-grown and enjoy advanced technology, Sayyari further noted.

Up to four years ago there were no drones in the army, the admiral said, adding that today the army has a considerable might in the field of drones, and further news on the drones will follow.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army units unveiled a broad range of advanced equipment such as homegrown missiles, tanks, armored vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, radar systems and air defense missile systems.

Also, in mid-February, the Head of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization [IAIO] said that Iran has successfully attained self-sufficiency in the area of overhauling helicopters.

Iran IranianArmy NationalArmyDay

