Imam Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the enemy has always sought to polarize the Iranian nation, calling on the country’s student community to adhere to the principles of realism in its demands.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks on the 27th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on Tuesday in an address to a group of university students and campaigners of student movements.

“Student activities should not polarize the student community and the country. Polarization is the will of the enemy. Students’ demands must be accompanied by realism and providing scientific and practical solutions,” His Eminence said.

Imam Khamenei dismissed the idea that any dismay about the resolution of the country’s problems has an internal origin, saying it is the enemy's strategy to make the Iranian nation feel disappointed about itself.

“Hardships do not demoralize a motivated young student. He studies and fights to solve problems,” he said.

Emphasizing that “everyone should be up-to-date in getting to know the enemy's plan and strategy,” His Eminence said, “Whether we understand it or not, the enemy is constantly working against the ‘righteous front’ by spending money and resources.”

Imam Khamenei also said the ill-wishing media insist that the Iranian nation has turned away from religious beliefs and revolutionary ideals, but this year's Laylat al-Qadr, which marks the night when the Holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammad [PBUH], and International Quds Day were more vibrant than last year.

Responding to a question about the possibility of holding referendums on the country’s issues, Sayyed Ali Khamenei said, “Is it possible to hold referendums on various issues in the country? Where in the world do they do this? Do all the people who have to participate in the referendum have the ability to analyze that issue?”

Imam Khamenei called on the Iranian youths to resolutely follow the path of the Islamic Revolution and Islam while keeping hope and rationality alive, and warned, “Enemies hold a grudge against the Iranian youths” as they are afraid of the Iranian young generation’s presence, work and motivation.