No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

US to Move Ahead with Smaller F-16 Equipment Sale to Turkey

US to Move Ahead with Smaller F-16 Equipment Sale to Turkey
folder_openUnited States access_time 15 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The US is ready to move forward with the sale of a smaller modernization package for Turkey’s existing F-16 aircraft, Reuters reported.

US congressional leaders gave their informal approval for the sale, which includes radars and avionics, on Monday, according to the report.

One US official and another source told Reuters that the value of the deal would be in the millions of dollars.

This comes just a few weeks after it was announced that Turkey would start the process of ratifying Finland's NATO membership bid in parliament ahead of Turkish elections scheduled on 14 May.

Reuters reported that the US State Department could send the formal notification of the smaller sale as early as Monday. If the package is cleared by Congress during the formal approval process, it would be the first major military sale to Turkey approved by Congress in years.

"The United States and Turkey have deep defense and security ties, and Turkey’s continued NATO interoperability remains a critical priority," a State Department spokesperson said, adding that the administration supports Turkey's efforts to modernize its fleet.

This package is separate from the $20bn sale of the new F-16 jet fighters to Turkey, a deal that is still in limbo in Congress because of continuous opposition.

Sources told Reuters that approval does not mean the bigger sale will go through Congress, as US lawmakers are seeking further assurances from Turkey on several issues.

Pentagon turkey UnitedStates NATO

Comments

  1. Related News
US to Move Ahead with Smaller F-16 Equipment Sale to Turkey

US to Move Ahead with Smaller F-16 Equipment Sale to Turkey

15 hours ago
US Sees Jump in Illegal Border Crossings

US Sees Jump in Illegal Border Crossings

15 hours ago
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles

Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles

16 hours ago
White Kansas Man Charged for Shooting Black Teen Who Went to Wrong House

White Kansas Man Charged for Shooting Black Teen Who Went to Wrong House

19 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 18-04-2023 Hour: 01:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot