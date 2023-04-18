Iran Anchor of Regional Stability, Security - IRG Chief

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami said Iran is the anchor of stability and security in the West Asia region, adding that the country seeks to use its defense power to guarantee regional peace and tranquility.

Major General Salami made the remarks on Tuesday on the sidelines of the ceremony near Tehran to mark Iran's Army Day.

"We wish nothing but security and peace for the states of the region and in fact the message of today’s military parade for the neighboring countries was that we support the Muslim nations and do not leave them alone in difficult situations." he said.

Iran has always lived in peace and tranquility with its neighboring states, said the commander.

General Salami underlined that Iran’s distinguished situation in the West Asia region and its unique defense power makes it the anchor of stability and security in the region.