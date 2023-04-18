Iran Holds Military Parades Marking National Army Day

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army units held massive military parades across the country on Tuesday morning to celebrate the National Army Day.

In the capital Tehran, a ceremony was held near the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, with high-ranking officials and senior military commanders in attendance.

During the event, participated by President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, units from the four divisions of the Army, namely the Ground Force, the Navy, the Air Force, and the Air Defense, displayed their equipment.

Considering that this year’s Army Day has fallen in the fasting month of Ramadan, the organizers decided to call off parades marched by the infantry units and only display the military equipment and systems on vehicles.

A broad range of advanced gear such as missiles, tanks, armored vehicles, rifles, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles [UAVs], fighter jets, radar systems and air defense missile systems were put on display.

Over 40 various fighter jets, including Saeqeh [Thunderbolt], Kowsar, F-7, F-14, F-4, MiG-29 and Sukhoi fighter jets and bombers performed aerial maneuvers during the military parade over the capital.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iran maintains that its military might poses no threat to the regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.