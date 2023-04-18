No Script

Resistance Committed to Liberation of Palestinian Detainees – Hamas

folder_openPalestine access_time 18 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A senior Hamas leader said the Palestinian resistance movement and its leadership are committed to the liberation of Palestinian detainees.

Member of Hamas’ political bureau Hisham Qassem made the remarks on April 17, which marks the Palestinian Prisoner's Day, an annual occasion established by the Palestinian National Council in 1974 to support the inmates’ legitimate rights.

“The Palestinian people’s commemoration of the Prisoner's Day is an opportunity to remember the great sacrifices that have been made by the prisoners,” Qassem said.

The Hamas official applauded the Palestinian inmates for standing against injustice and the unprecedented level of repressive measures at ‘Israeli’ prisons.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qassem called on Palestinian and international media outlets to highlight the prisoners’ plight and sufferings.

There are reportedly more than 7,000 Palestinians held in ‘Israeli’ occupation jails. Hundreds of the inmates have been apparently incarcerated under the practice of administrative detention. Human rights organizations say ‘Israel’ violates all the rights and freedoms granted to prisoners by the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Palestinian detainees have continuously resorted to open-ended hunger strikes in an attempt to express outrage at their detention.

Hamas Palestine HumanRights IsraeliOccupation PalestinianPrisonersDay

