Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran

By Al-Ahed News

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi delivered on Tuesday morning a speech marking the country’s National Army Day in which he hailed that army that overcame all threats and transformed them into opportunities to move on.

“Our army is equipped with the most advanced and developed technologies,” the Iranian president said, adding that this army stands by the people in all occasions and it is the strong shield against the enemies of the Islamic Revolution.

Stressing that the Iranian Army protects the country’s border and defends its security and peace, Raisi raised the Iranian Army’s message to foreign forces, namely the US forces, by advising them to leave the region as soon as possible.

“The foreign forces threaten the regional countries’ security, and everybody sees how the Islamic Revolution Guard defended the unity and security of the regional countries,” the Iranian chief executive also noted.

Raisi further warned Iran’s enemies, especially the Zionist entity, telling them they must learn that the smallest action against his country will be faced by destroying Haifa and Tel Aviv.

Iran’s National Army Day, which is celebrated annually on April 18, was established by the founder of the Islamic Revolution, late Imam Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1979.