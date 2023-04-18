No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Raisi Urges Muslims To Unite to Stop ‘Israeli’ Crimes Against Palestinians

Raisi Urges Muslims To Unite to Stop ‘Israeli’ Crimes Against Palestinians
folder_openIran access_time 31 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi called for unity and convergence among Muslim nations in supporting the Palestinian cause and condemning the ‘Israeli’ aggression in the occupied territories.

During a phone call with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, Raisi congratulated the Muslim nation and government of Bangladesh on the upcoming occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

He then emphasized that Muslim unity in the face of the ‘Israeli’ regime's oppressive actions against Palestinian worshipers at the holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam, was of paramount importance.

Since the start of Ramadan, the Zionist regime has imposed restrictive measures against Palestinian worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque. The ‘Israeli’ forces have also frequently raided the holy site, beating and arresting Palestinians, while allowing extremist Zionist settlers to desecrate the compound.

In the phone conversation, Raisi said his administration’s foreign policy was based on expansion of relations with other countries, especially the Muslim nations.

Sheikh Hasina, for her part, also strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s aggression against the Palestinian worshipers, and said supporting the oppressed people of Palestine was a principled stance of the government and nation of Bangladesh.

She also underscored the importance of strengthening relations with Iran and called for the expansion of bilateral ties, particularly in areas of trade and commerce.

Iran Al-Quds Palestine bangladesh IslamicUnity IsraeliOccupation AqsaMosque SayyedEbrahimRaisi

Comments

  1. Related News
Raisi Urges Muslims To Unite to Stop ‘Israeli’ Crimes Against Palestinians

Raisi Urges Muslims To Unite to Stop ‘Israeli’ Crimes Against Palestinians

31 minutes ago
Iranian Officers Receive Jail Sentences for Downing Ukrainian Plane In 2020

Iranian Officers Receive Jail Sentences for Downing Ukrainian Plane In 2020

19 hours ago
Iran Army, IRG Hand In Hand to Frustrate Enemies

Iran Army, IRG Hand In Hand to Frustrate Enemies

19 hours ago
US Still A Power but No Longer A Superpower - Tehran

US Still A Power but No Longer A Superpower - Tehran

19 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 18-04-2023 Hour: 08:46 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces storm and desecrate a mosque in the Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood in occupied al-Quds after the shooting operation that took place this morning
Raisi: The enemies, especially the Zionist entity, must learn that any attack against Iran will be answered by destroying Tel Aviv
Raisi: The foreign forces threaten the regional countries’ security, and everybody sees how the Islamic Revolution Guard defended the unity and security of the regional countries
Raisi: The Iranian Army’s message to foreign forces, namely the US forces, its to leave the region as soon as possible