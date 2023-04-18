Raisi Urges Muslims To Unite to Stop ‘Israeli’ Crimes Against Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi called for unity and convergence among Muslim nations in supporting the Palestinian cause and condemning the ‘Israeli’ aggression in the occupied territories.

During a phone call with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, Raisi congratulated the Muslim nation and government of Bangladesh on the upcoming occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

He then emphasized that Muslim unity in the face of the ‘Israeli’ regime's oppressive actions against Palestinian worshipers at the holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam, was of paramount importance.

Since the start of Ramadan, the Zionist regime has imposed restrictive measures against Palestinian worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque. The ‘Israeli’ forces have also frequently raided the holy site, beating and arresting Palestinians, while allowing extremist Zionist settlers to desecrate the compound.

In the phone conversation, Raisi said his administration’s foreign policy was based on expansion of relations with other countries, especially the Muslim nations.

Sheikh Hasina, for her part, also strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s aggression against the Palestinian worshipers, and said supporting the oppressed people of Palestine was a principled stance of the government and nation of Bangladesh.

She also underscored the importance of strengthening relations with Iran and called for the expansion of bilateral ties, particularly in areas of trade and commerce.