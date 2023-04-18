No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Thousands of Protesters Clash with Police as French President Defends Pension Reform

Thousands of Protesters Clash with Police as French President Defends Pension Reform
folder_openEurope... access_time 42 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The French capital and other cities have witnessed an escalation of tensions after President Emmanuel Macron delivered a speech to defend his widely unpopular pension reform plan after it was signed into law.

As Macron was speaking, thousands gathered outside town halls across France on Monday, banging saucepans in a bid to drown out the speech.

"He hasn't listened to us for three months. We're doing this to show there's no point in listening to him either," 57-year-old projectionist Benedicte Delgehier said in Paris.

After the speech, dozens joined a spontaneous protest in the capital, setting fire to garbage containers with police firing tear gas canisters to disperse them.

"He chose to turn his back on the French and ignore their suffering," said former far-right presidential candidate, Le Pen, as hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon said Macron was "totally out of touch with reality."

CFDT union leader Laurent Berger said the speech contained "nothing concrete" for the labor movement and said Macron had "not uttered a word" on easing tensions.

Head of the right-wing Republicans Eric Ciotti, who supported the reform, also dismissed the speech as a "catalogue of pious wishes" and said Macron's "method had clearly not changed."

During his speech, Macron defended pension reform, which raises retirement age from 62 to 64, but said he understood the "anger" felt by the French after three months of protests.

Macron signed the legislation early Saturday, just hours after its main goal of increasing the retirement age was validated by the constitutional court.

Speaking from the Elysee Palace, Macron defended the reform as "necessary" and insisted "doing nothing" was not a solution.

"Has this reform been accepted? Obviously not. And despite months of consultations, no consensus could be found and I regret it."

Macron added that he has tasked his government led by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to lead 100 days of action "at the service of France" to ease tensions and promote unity.

The left and unions, however, dismissed his latest attempt to ease tensions and warned of mass Labor Day protests on May 1.

Polls have consistently recorded a majority of French opposed to the reform, which the government rammed through parliament using a controversial mechanism to avoid a vote.

france paris EmmanuelMacron

Comments

  1. Related News
Thousands of Protesters Clash with Police as French President Defends Pension Reform

Thousands of Protesters Clash with Police as French President Defends Pension Reform

42 minutes ago
Russia: EU Weakness Is Fault of US and UK

Russia: EU Weakness Is Fault of US and UK

18 hours ago
Norway Braces for Mass Wage Strike Amid Near-Record Inflation

Norway Braces for Mass Wage Strike Amid Near-Record Inflation

18 hours ago
Putin Meets Chinese Defense Minister, Hails Moscow-Beijing Military Cooperation

Putin Meets Chinese Defense Minister, Hails Moscow-Beijing Military Cooperation

21 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 18-04-2023 Hour: 08:46 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces storm and desecrate a mosque in the Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood in occupied al-Quds after the shooting operation that took place this morning
Raisi: The enemies, especially the Zionist entity, must learn that any attack against Iran will be answered by destroying Tel Aviv
Raisi: The foreign forces threaten the regional countries’ security, and everybody sees how the Islamic Revolution Guard defended the unity and security of the regional countries
Raisi: The Iranian Army’s message to foreign forces, namely the US forces, its to leave the region as soon as possible