Iran Army, IRG Hand In Hand to Frustrate Enemies

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami said the Army and the IRG will continue to shine in the frontline of guarding the Revolution and driving the avowed enemies of this holy land to despair.

Major General Salami made the remarks on Monday in a message sent to Iran’s Army Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi to congratulate him on National Army Day.

“There is no doubt that the perceived threats from the camp of malicious and adventurous enemies against Islamic Iran are endless,” Salami wrote.

The IRG chief noted that the country’s Armed Forces along with the security and intelligence institutions have worked hand in hand to challenge the anti-Iran strategies and policies pursued by the arrogant powers and the Zionists and disrupted their calculations.

“By God’s grace and in compliance with the wise instructions of … Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Army and the IRG – as powerful arms of the great Iranian nation – will continue to shine in the frontline of guarding the revolution as well as religious, revolutionary and national values and driving the avowed enemies of this holy land to despair.”

The IRG chief also noted that the Army has over the past 44 years put the strategy of “permanent strengthening” on its agenda.

The Army, Salami added, has not contended itself to the progress already made in the defense sector and not overlooked, even for a moment, the threats posed by the enemy’s plots.

Iran’s National Army Day, which is celebrated annually on April 18, was established by the founder of the Islamic Revolution, late Imam Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1979.