US Still A Power but No Longer A Superpower - Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani rejected the concept of a unipolar world, saying that the United States is still a power, but it is no longer a superpower.

Kanaani made the remarks addressing his press conference on Monday.

Referring to the recent developments between Iran and Saudi Arabia, he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a country that has many capacities and has always been one of the influential members in regional and international developments due to its undeniable role in regional equations.

We do not tie relations with the world to the JCPOA, the spokesman stressed.

He noted that Iran will not limit its foreign relations to a specific region or a specific bloc.

Commenting on the issue of Afghanistan, Kanaani said that Iran’s policy regarding Afghanistan is not ambiguous and contradictory.

He emphasized that Iran supports peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Among Iran's approaches with regard to Afghanistan's issue are opposition to the presence of foreign actors under various pretexts and the use of different tools, including terrorism, and opposition to foreign intervention in this country, he said.