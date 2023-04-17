Iran, Saudi Arabia To Reopen Diplomatic Missions in Three Weeks

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian diplomat Alireza Enayati confirmed that authorities from Saudi Arabia and Iran are consulting and cooperating to reopen their respective diplomatic missions.

Enayati, who is also the director general of Iran's Foreign Ministry Office for Persian Gulf Affairs, told state-run IRNA on Monday that he hopes the Saudi embassy and consulate would reopen in Iran before the May 9 deadline.

He confirmed that Saudi diplomats visited Tehran and Mashhad to inspect the consulate and will return to Riyadh, with another delegation expected to visit Iran to discuss the reopening of the embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

Enayati explained that diplomatic ties have already been restored between the two countries, and they are working to bring the diplomatic missions back on track.

The diplomat emphasized the importance of reopening the diplomatic missions before the Hajj pilgrimage to facilitate Iranian pilgrims' trips to Saudi Arabia.

The potential simultaneous reopening of both embassies is still undecided, according to Enayati, but he hoped for a consensus in upcoming negotiations.

He further noted that any embassy ready to reopen before the two-month limit can resume its work.