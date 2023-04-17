Iranian Armed Forces Confronting Hostile Policies, Threats - IRG Chief

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami hailed both the IRG and the Iranian Army as strong arms of the Islamic Republic, underlining that the Armed Forces are working hand in hand to combat threats and thwart hostile strategies.

In a message released on Monday, Major General Salami offered his congratulations on the National Army Day, due to be celebrated on April 18.

Praising the IRG and the Army as the powerful arms of the Iranian nation that are at the forefront of safeguarding the national, revolutionary and religious values, the general said the military forces will continue to frustrate the sworn enemies of Iran.

As he warned of the endless threats posed by the enemies of Iran, General Salami said the Iranian Armed Forces and the security and intelligence organizations have joined hands and are acting vigilantly, smartly, and unitedly to upset the enemy’s calculations and challenge the anti-Iranian strategies and policies of the hegemonic system and Zionism.

Highlighting the strategy of constant efforts to boost Iran’s military power, the IRG chief commander stated that the Armed Forces would not neglect the enemy’s threats and plots even for a moment.

A host of Army units will put their latest achievements on display during the parades on Tuesday, known as an annual showcase for the Iranian Army’s latest achievements and equipment.

In a meeting with a group of top military commanders in Tehran on Sunday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian Armed Forces to keep enhancing their preparedness in all areas and do not cease making progress because the threats of the enemies will never fade away.