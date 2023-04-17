Macron to Address France After ’Pyrrhic’ Pensions Victory

By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to address France on Monday for the first time since signing into law his controversial pension reform, facing warnings that the political and social crisis sparked by the changes is not over.

Macron signed the legislation early Saturday, just hours after the banner change to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 had been validated by the constitutional court, prompting accusations he was smuggling the law through in the dead of night.

After three months of protests and strikes, the left and unions have warned of mass protests on Labor Day on May 1.

Polls have consistently shown that a majority of French remain opposed to the reform, which the government forced through parliament using a controversial mechanism allowing it to be passed without a vote.

Meanwhile, Macron's own personal popularity ratings have plunged, with some analysts suggesting that he has given a head-start to far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the long path to the 2027 elections.

The press has widely dubbed it a "Pyrrhic victory," in reference to the Greek king who defeated the Romans but saw most of his army destroyed in the process.