Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime - PIJ

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Ziad al-Nakhala resistance movement said tens of thousands of rockets in Gaza and Lebanon surround the ‘Israeli’ regime, amid ongoing ‘Israeli’ escalations against the Palestinian people.

In an interview with Iraqi TV on Sunday, Nakhala confirmed that the Palestinian people are in a state of all-out confrontation with the ‘Israeli’ occupation, especially in the occupied West Bank.

The Islamic Jihad leader stressed that the escalation of the Palestinian resistance in the West Bank posed a direct threat to the security of the ‘Israeli’ entity.

On April 6, at least 30 rockets were reportedly launched from southern Lebanon into the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories in retaliation against the ‘Israeli’ aggression against the holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Resistance fighters based in Gaza also fired several rockets toward the occupied territories.

The Zionist occupation forces have wounded and rounded up hundreds of Palestinians during the attacks that have seen a rise since the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan. Illegal ‘Israeli’ settlers have, meanwhile, been freely violating the compound under the ‘Israeli’ military and police force’s protection.

Nakhala said that the resistance in the West Bank and Gaza and the resistance forces in the region formed a state of deterrence in the face of the ‘Israeli’ occupation, stressing that “tens of thousands of resistance rockets surrounded the ‘Israeli’ entity in Gaza and Lebanon.”

“The ‘Israeli’ entity has begun to feel the balance of power due to the balance of deterrence imposed by the resistance,” he added.

Touching on International Quds Day, Nakhala said that the day “is an expression of the will of the Islamic nation to liberate Palestine,” adding, “Imam Khomeini was inspired when he declared the last Friday of Ramadan as the International Quds Day.

Regarding the conciliation agreement reached between Iran and Saudi Arabia last month, Nakhala said the deal “sent an important message to countries rushing towards normalization with the ‘Israeli’ occupation.”

“We hope that Saudi Arabia will set foot on the right path and move away from American policies that are hostile towards Arabs, and away from normalization [with ‘Israel’],” he added.

He also stressed that Iraq is a fundamental pillar of the Arab system, and its absence constitutes a major deficiency.

Increasing illegal settler incursions under police protection into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound have been ongoing for years, with many Palestinians having been injured, martyred, or kidnapped.

Against the backdrop of these attacks, Palestinian resistance movements in the nearby besieged Gaza Strip have been warning the ‘Israeli’ regime that it would have to bear the consequences of the flare-up that it has brought about in al-Quds and beyond.

Muslim worshipers in al-Aqsa Mosque are not the only targets of ‘Israeli’ attacks. Anti-Christian attacks by ‘Israeli’ extremists in the occupied West Bank, East al-Quds and ‘Israel’ have also increased in recent months, deepening the fears of Palestinian Christians for their safety.