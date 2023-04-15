US Police Murders Homeowner After Showing Up at Wrong Address

By Staff, Agencies

US authorities have released bodycam footage of the April 5 shooting when three New Mexico police officers opened fire and murdered a resident after they showed up at the wrong address in response to a domestic violence call this week.

The videos from body cameras worn by the officers and released by the Farmington Police Department show the officers arriving at a residence and announcing themselves before they started their gunfire.

New Mexico police received a phone call regarding a domestic violence incident at around 11:30 pm, after which the officers mistakenly arrived at Robert Dotson’s home, which is just across the street from where the incident was reported, according to local and state police.

In the video, one of the officers could be heard knocking at the door of the homeowner, after which Dotson opened the door armed with a handgun. The officers immediately began shooting and firing multiple rounds toward Dotson, leading him to fall to the ground.

About a minute afterward, a woman can be heard screaming inside the home, prompting more shots to ring out.

According to authorities, Dotson’s wife, not knowing who was at the door, returned fire from the doorway, which prompted the officers to fire again.

Dotson’s wife was heard pleading with officers in the video.

"Help! Somebody shot my husband. Please! Please! My kids are upstairs," she yelled.

Fortunately, Dotson’s wife didn’t suffer any injuries but was heard screaming and crying after the second round of shooting.

After the gunfire stopped, sirens could be heard blaring as more officers arrived.

Currently, the shooting is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

Meanwhile, it still remains a mystery why the officers landed up at the wrong address.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said on Friday that the video has been released by the department in an effort to enable more transparency.

"All of us – the men and women of the Farmington Police Department – recognize the severity of this incident. We will do everything possible to more fully understand what transpired here," said Hebbe.

The names of the officers involved have not yet been released, but the authorities have said that two of the officers have been with the department for about five years and the third has been employed for about three years.

The three of them have been currently placed on administrative leave and are expected to be interviewed next week.

A research database states that in the US, an estimated one in 20 gun homicides are committed by the police only, as law enforcement killings have failed to decrease despite years of nationwide protests.

Only last year, the US police committed a homicide of at least 1,192 people, according to Mapping Police Violence.