‘Israeli’ Occupation Police Block Entrances to Al-Quds Old City for Christian Worshipers

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation police on Saturday blocked the entrances to the Old City of al-Quds for visitors, including pilgrims, tourists and journalists.

Barricades and large police forces have been set up at the entrance to the Old City, where the Church of the Holy Sepulchre is located and where the Holy Fire is expected to descend today.

Hundreds of worshipers have gathered at the walls of the Old City, hoping to reach the shrines beyond the walls, Sputnik reported.

This year, the Zionist regime’s ‘law enforcement’ officials have imposed serious security measures during the major religious holidays. During the ceremony of the descent of the Holy Fire, the number of visitors to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre will be limited.

No more than 1,800 people will be able to attend the site. In previous years, nearly 10,000 pilgrims were admitted to the church.

In response to dissatisfaction with these restrictions on the part of Christian churches in al-Quds, the so-called ‘law enforcement’ officials have repeatedly claimed that the heightened security measures are primarily aimed at ensuring that adherents of all religions can make pilgrimages to holy sites.