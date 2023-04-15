Yemen-bound Plane Carrying Ansarullah Ex-detainees Leaves Saudi Arabia - ICRC

By Staff, Agencies

The International Committee of the Red Cross [ICRC] said a flight carrying former prisoners from Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has departed Saudi Arabia for the Yemeni capital Sanaa, as talks between Saudi envoys and representative from the group intensify in order to reach a final ceasefire agreement and end the eight-year devastating war.

The flight from the southern Saudi city of Abha took off before 9 a.m. local time [0600 GMT] on Saturday, carrying 120 former detainees, ICRC spokeswoman Jessica Moussan said, noting that the measure was part of a multi-day exchange involving nearly 900 prisoners.

“ICRC has begun a multi-day humanitarian operation to transfer nearly 900 detainees held in relation to the conflict in Yemen,” the Geneva-based humanitarian organization said in a statement.

It added, “The ICRC’s role is to ensure that humanitarian principles are respected and that detainees are treated with humanity. ICRC teams have assessed the health of the detainees and confirmed that they are fit to travel. The ICRC will use its planes to fly the detainees into and out of six cities in Yemen and Saudi Arabia. ICRC teams will accompany the detainees, overseeing the transfer and addressing any medical needs.”

“The Yemen Red Crescent Society [YRCS] and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority [SRCA] will also play vital roles in assisting the detainees. Their medical staff and volunteers present at the six airports to help infirm detainees on and off the planes and provide first aid and ambulance services at the six airports,” the statement read.

“The release operations are the result of talks concluded on March 20, 2023 in Bern, Switzerland, where the parties to the conflict in Yemen finalized the plan for the release. The ICRC co-chaired these meetings with the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen,” the ICRC also said.

Fabrizio Carboni, the ICRC’s regional director for the Near and Middle East, noted, “With this act of goodwill, hundreds of families torn apart by conflict are being reunited during the holy month of Ramadan, a glimmer of hope amidst great suffering.”

“Our deep desire is that these releases provide momentum for a broader political solution, leading to even more detainees returning to their loved ones,” he added.

The development comes a day after the Saudi-backed ‘Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council’ and Ansarullah movement exchanged 322 prisoners, marking a significant confidence-building measure and a major step toward peace in the warn-torn Arab country.

A total of 72 prisoners were sent from Sanaa airport to Aden airport on board two flights, and 250 Ansarullah captives on two flights from Aden to Sanaa.

High-profile figures, including Nasser Mansour Hadi, brother of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, and Mahmoud al-Subeihi, former defense minister in the deposed government, were among those being freed.

After the planes touched down at Aden airport, the families of the released prisoners shed tears of joy and greeted their loved ones.

“The exchange of prisoners is a positive step. We hope that all captives will eventually be released and the search for the missing will begin with a positive outcome. This is an important step in the humanitarian process as well as a big step towards peace,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, Chairman of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen, said.

All parties to the conflict in Yemen agreed at negotiations in Switzerland last month to free 887 detainees and to meet again in May to discuss further releases. The deal was overseen by the United Nations envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, and the ICRC.

Riyadh and Tehran last month agreed to restore diplomatic ties severed in 2016, raising hopes Yemen’s peace process will see progress.

A Saudi delegation on Thursday concluded peace talks in Sana’a with officials from the Ansarullah movement. The Yemeni officials cited progress and said further discussions were needed to iron out remaining differences.

Saudi Arabia launched the bloody war against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states to reinstall Hadi, who resigned from the presidency in late 2014 and later fled to Riyadh amid a political conflict with the popular Ansarullah movement.

The war objective was also to crush the Ansarullah movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

However, it has stopped well shy of all of its goals, despite killing tens of thousands of Yemenis and turning the entire country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.