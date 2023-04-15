- Home
Car Rams Into Crowd in France’s Bordeaux Leaving Seven Injured
By Staff, Agencies
Seven people were injured when a car rammed into a crowd in the French city of Bordeaux, the local radio reported on Saturday.
The incident took place on the Rue du Professeur Darget on Friday at around 23:00 local time [21:00 GMT].
The radio said, citing police, that the car's driver and the three passengers were arrested following the incident.
The driver reportedly failed to control the vehicle.
Two people were hospitalized.
