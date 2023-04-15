No Script

Car Rams Into Crowd in France’s Bordeaux Leaving Seven Injured

Car Rams Into Crowd in France's Bordeaux Leaving Seven Injured
26 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Seven people were injured when a car rammed into a crowd in the French city of Bordeaux, the local radio reported on Saturday.

The incident took place on the Rue du Professeur Darget on Friday at around 23:00 local time [21:00 GMT].

The radio said, citing police, that the car's driver and the three passengers were arrested following the incident.

The driver reportedly failed to control the vehicle.

Two people were hospitalized.

