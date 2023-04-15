Palestine, Axis of Resistance Stand with Al-Quds - Hamas

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of the Hamas resistance group in Gaza Yehya Sinwar said the resistance's leadership and the leadership of the Axis of Resistance centered around Al-Quds would stand in solidarity with the city's people.

Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as those stationed there, are the heart of the Arab and Islamic worlds, as well as their historic resilience in the face of the ‘Israeli’ criminality, Palestinian resistance Sinwar said on Friday during a celebration to mark the International Quds Day.

He also underlined that other centerpieces in the Axis of Resistance include the people in the West Bank and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

Sinwar addressed the Palestinians stationed in the holy Aqsa Mosque compound and all-over occupied Palestine, telling them to trust themselves to be the defenders of the Arab and Islamic World.

"You have the keys to peace and to war; do not underestimate yourselves, for you have massive armies behind you, not only from Palestine but from the entire Axis of Resistance," the Palestinian Resistance chief said. "The leadership of the resistance and the leadership of the Al-Quds Axis will intervene to provide support in any and every circumstance."

All the villages, towns, and refugee camps in the occupied Al-Quds area must organize themselves in Al-Quds, he underlined.

"The people of the West Bank and the freedom fighters of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade and the security services are rectifying mistakes made over the span of 30 years," Sinwar added.

The Arab and Islamic countries must end the disputes they have, he said, noting that Palestine was acting as an "adhesive keeping the Arab World together, but there have been certain parties that wanted us to have a bias."

"The establishment of the resistance goes back to the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the backing of Syria, as well as the development of our ties with Hezbollah," Sinwar explained, adding that "Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's declared support for Palestine, Al-Quds, and the West Bank is a source of pride for the Ummah."

"A great stride has been made in the process of building Al-Quds Axis, and it is close [to completion]," the Hamas leader said. "Al-Quds Day has turned into gunfire, with tunnels, missiles, and fighters uniting to die in every field and on every front."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sinwar underlined that the top intelligence agencies from around the world acknowledge that the tensions of the holy month of Ramadan might lead to a major escalation all over the region, "and they came to warn the ‘Israelis’."

He also warned the ‘Israeli’ occupation that harming the Palestinian women stationed in Al-Quds in any way would lead to massive bloodshed, underlining that "‘Israel’ did not understand the warnings it got from abroad, it understood due to the resistance's response, which prompted it to try and cool rising tensions."

Moreover, he addressed the majority of Zionist settlers, underlining that "a few extremists are igniting a religious war that you will have to undergo," calling on them to go back to their books to "know what awaits them if they continue on this path and do not stop tampering with Al-Aqsa Mosque."