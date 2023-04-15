No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

US Dollar Losing Dominance on Global Market

US Dollar Losing Dominance on Global Market
folder_openInternational News access_time 13 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The governor of the Central Bank of the Philippines emphasized that the superior status of the United States ‘dollar’ will gradually decline in the world.

Speaking in an interview with RIA Novosti on Wednesday, Felipe M Medalla stressed that the outstanding situation of the US currency will gradually decline in the global economy.

The governor called for a multi-currency world although he stated that the dollar still has an advantage over other currencies globally because of the huge market for US government bonds and securities.

He is of the opinion that, as time goes by, the dominance of the US dollar will become less and less.

According to this report, de-dollarization has been accelerated across the world, because, more countries are seeking alternatives to ditch the American Greenback, he underlined.

Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently announced that the US dollar and other Western currencies will inevitably lose their leading situation in global transactions, because the current policies of the Western countries will weaken the supremacy of the US dollar and euro in international payments.

According to the International Monetary Fund [IMF], the US dollar share in the global market downed 0.44 percent in 2022, which is regarded as the largest decline in official FOREX reserve than any other currencies.

Russia imf forex UnitedStates USDollar

Comments

  1. Related News
US Dollar Losing Dominance on Global Market

US Dollar Losing Dominance on Global Market

13 minutes ago
Millions Mark International Quds Day Worldwide Amid Continued ‘Israeli’ Aggression

Millions Mark International Quds Day Worldwide Amid Continued ‘Israeli’ Aggression

23 hours ago
IMF Issues Growth Warning as It Lowers 2023 Forecast

IMF Issues Growth Warning as It Lowers 2023 Forecast

3 days ago
Bitcoin Jumps Over $30,000 For First Time in Nine Months

Bitcoin Jumps Over $30,000 For First Time in Nine Months

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 15-04-2023 Hour: 10:52 Beirut Timing

whatshot