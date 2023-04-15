Continued ‘Israeli’ Violence Will Only Bolster Palestinian Resistance – Amir Abdollahian

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the continuation of the ‘Israeli’ regime's violence against the Palestinian people will only boost their unity and resolve to resist the occupiers of their homeland.

Amir Abdollahian wrote an article in the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar on the occasion of International Quds Day, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslim nations hold demonstrations to express support for the oppressed Palestinian people.

He said the ‘Israeli’ occupiers continue their daily criminal acts by killing, capturing and suppressing the Palestinian women, children and youths, desecrating the al-Aqsa Mosque frequently, and destroying the houses of the true owners of the Palestinian land.

However, the top Iranian diplomat said, "We are witnessing the objective signs of a multi-layered crisis and internal insecurity of the occupying regime of al-Quds on the one hand, and increasing strength and cohesion of the Palestinian people and resistance groups in addition to stronger support and solidarity of Muslim and freedom-seeking countries and nations for the Palestinian cause on the other hand."

The internal situation inside ‘Israel’ shows that hope has been shattered and despair about the future and survival of ‘Israel’ is spreading, Amir Abdollahian noted.

He also said the new Palestinian generation, inspired by the Islamic Revolution in Iran, has turned every part of the Palestinian land into a scene of resistance and brave and strong battle against state-of-the-art military equipment of the Zionist occupiers.

The Iranian foreign minister said the Palestinian people understand the ‘Israeli’ regime's "totalitarian and terrorist" nature and are now more coherent and united than ever before to forget the disgraceful reconciliation deals, which have only provoked the aggressive and usurping nature of ‘Israelis.’

He said the Palestinian people have a resolve to achieve their legitimate rights, liberate their homeland and protect their sanctities and values through resistance.

Increasing awareness of the Palestinian people and disclosure of gaps and differences among the occupying forces have revealed the true entity of the fake ‘Israeli’ regime, Amir Abdollahian added.

"The world witnesses that public hatred towards the Zionist regime has passed the borders of Palestine and Muslim countries and justice seekers and free people across the world have become aware of the [regime's] apartheid and criminal nature which breaches human rights and poses a threat to regional and global peace and security," Amir Abdollahian stated.

It has been proved that ‘Israel's’ occupying and expansionist nature is incompatible with stability, security and peace in the region, he said, adding that the Tel Aviv regime pursues constant efforts to sow discord and incite enmity, conflict and war among Muslim countries in order to maintain its own security and survival.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that the new developments in Palestine and the occupied territories revealed the miscalculations of some states in establishing official relations with the ‘Israeli’ regime.

He reiterated that the Islamic Republic's democratic solution is based on holding a referendum with the participation of all genuine Palestinians, including Muslims, Christians and Jews, in order to form a Palestinian state from sea to river.

Amir Abdollahian said Iran's initiative, whose details have been registered in the United Nations Secretariat, can be a fair and peaceful way to put an end to the tragedy of Palestine as the oldest and most painful crisis in modern history.

The Iranian foreign minister further said that for many reasons, it is necessary to continue to consider Palestine as the main issue of the Muslim world, stressing the need to support the Palestinian people's struggle and resistance against ‘Israel’ until the complete liberation of Palestine and al-Quds as well as the return of all the refugees to their homeland.

He expressed hope that the world would soon witness the liberation of the first qibla of Muslims from the ‘Israeli’ occupiers.

In a statement on Thursday to mark International Quds Day, the Iranian Foreign Ministry slammed the “shameful” silence of the United States and some European countries in the face of the ‘Israeli’ crimes and murders, calling for unity among Muslim nations to counter the Zionist regime and support the oppressed people of Palestine.

“Now, Palestine and holy Quds have turned into the symbol of unity in the Muslim world and represent the cause of the world’s right-seeking oppressed and freedom seekers from any race and religion,” it said.