Collapse of ‘Israeli’ Regime Is So Close - IRG Chief

By Staff, Agencies

Chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami warned the ‘Israeli’ regime against its imminent downfall, stressing that the Zionists have been perplexed by the attacks launched from Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip.

In an address to the demonstrations marking the International Quds Day in Iran’s central city of Isfahan on Friday, Salami said the ultimate victory for Palestine is not distant, as every move made by the Zionist regime would drive it closer to collapse.

The fall of the Zionist regime is pretty imminent, the IRG chief stated, adding, “The cause of liberation of al-Quds has become a clear and achievable reality.”

Major General Salami enumerated the crises the ‘Israeli’ regime is grappling with, saying while the foreign policy crisis is making the Zionist regime more isolated, the internal chaos and instability coupled with social protests and the Tel Aviv regime’s impotence and complete disability have steered the regime towards irreversible decay.

Hailing the revitalization of the resistance movement across Palestine, the IRG top commander said “invisible hands have armed the West Bank.”

“Today, the enigma of [how to ensure] security is becoming more complicated for the [Zionist] regime every day,” the general stated, adding that the Zionists come under attacks from Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip, but are unable to respond and do not know who launches the strikes.

He then highlighted the US government’s inability to keep supporting the ‘Israeli’ regime, saying the Zionists have suffered such dismal failures that the arrogance front has been ripped apart.

The IRG commander finally highlighted the futility of the ‘Israeli’ regime’s attempts at the normalization of ties with the Muslim governments, noting that all countries that once favored relations with ‘Israel’ are now regretful and ashamed, because they have realized that it is impossible to rely on an entity that will soon be destroyed.

Millions of fasting Iranian people from different walks of life poured into the streets on Friday to join the demonstrations in support of Palestinians, who have been suffering from ‘Israel’s’ atrocities for decades.

Each year, the International Quds Day is celebrated on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The event’s raison d'être is renewing support for the Palestinians and denunciation of ‘Israel.’

The day is also seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.