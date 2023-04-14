“Israeli” on Alert Amid Hezbollah SG’s Speech

By Staff

About two weeks after the “Israeli” Occupation Forces’ [IOF] aggression on Lebanon, and several days after the rockets were fired from Syria towards the occupied Golan, the entity’s “Israel” Hayom newspaper reported that the airspace on the northern border was closed to civilian flights, noting that the exceptional preparations apparently stemmed from fear, reinforced by warnings of missile launches in the evening hours.

The newspaper reported that based on directives from security authorities in the “Israeli” entity, the airspace for a distance of about six kilometers from the Syrian-Lebanese border in the north and six kilometers from the Gaza border, was closed to civilian flights.

In parallel, the settlers in the North reported very exceptional activities of the “Israeli” Air Force [IAF] on the borders from east to west. And through preparations for developments, whether in the northern or southern arenas, the air defense system and the offensive system in the Air Force recruited a large number of reservists.

According to “Israel” Hayom, the aerial system has deployed Iron Dome batteries in recent days. The recent high alert results from the hypothesis that the last days of Ramadan are highly sensitive. Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has not yet ordered the group’s members to fire at “Israel” although the “Israeli” entity attacked Hamas targets in Lebanon in response to the firing of about thirty rockets during the “Passover” holiday.

The newspaper pointed out that Sayyed Nasrallah's speech is one of the reasons for the high alert in the aerial systems of the “Israeli” army, which are directed mainly to the northern arena.