Iran’s Parliament Speaker: Resistance Sole Way to Palestine’s Victory

By Staff, Agencies

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stressed that “The ‘Israeli’ failure to consign the issue of Palestine into oblivion,” emphasizing that “The resistance is the only way to achieve success and ultimate victory against the Zionist entity.”

Qalibaf on Friday delivered a speech to the demonstrators in Tehran marking the annual International Quds Day in support of Palestine and in condemnation of the Zionist regime’s atrocities.

“The Quds Day is a very significant and influential day for the Islamic Ummah and the Muslim countries. The Quds Day indicated that success and victory are achieved only through resistance,” he said.

Qalibaf further added that “The arrogance front, including the US and the Zionists, had plans to consign the issue of Palestine into oblivion with the help of Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’], but the resistance front foiled such plot as the whole resistance forces rushed to protect the Islamic territories and defeated the ‘ISIL’.”

“The issue of Palestine is still alive. Even in the sports events, like the FIFA World Cup, we saw supports for Palestine and the cause of Palestine. This support is not confined to the Muslims, but is backed by all freedom-seeking people across the world,” Qalibaf noted.

Lauding Palestine’s advances and the use of missiles in the battle against the Zionist regime, the Iranian speaker said all Palestinian groups have closed ranks to free holy al-Quds, which he described as the capital of the Muslim world.

He also stated that the “Israeli” entity’s attempts to normalize ties with Muslims and force them to concede defeat have backfired, as Islam has achieved glory and dignity.

Qalibaf finally noted that the Zionist enemy, known as the enemy number one of Islam and humanity, made vain attempts to portray Iran and the resistance front as a threat to the Islamic countries, but the conspiracy has ended in failure.

Millions of fasting Iranian people from different walks of life poured into the streets on Friday to join the demonstrations in support of Palestinians, who have been suffering from “Israel’s” atrocities for decades.