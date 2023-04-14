‘Israel’ Must Prepare for War with Iran Without US Help - Former ‘Israeli’ Security Chief

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist regime’s former so-called ‘national security’ adviser Yaakov Amidror said Thursday that war with Iran is increasingly likely and ‘Israel’ needs to gear up to attack without US assistance.

“We need to prepare for war. It’s possible that we will reach a point where we have to attack Iran even without American assistance,” Amidror said in an interview with Radio 103 FM.

Amidror was discussing a flareup over the Passover holiday that saw retaliatory rockets fired at the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories from Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

“Iran is surer of itself. It has managed to sign a number of agreements with Arab states. The world is starting to look different,” he said, referring to the recent agreements by the UAE and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic ties with Tehran.

“With all that, the chances of a [‘security’] deterioration are greater,” Amidror said.

The ex-official also questioned the US commitment to the ‘Israeli’ entity’s security.

“America is not the same America in terms of its presence, and the Iranians see that. The US has much greater problems than the Middle East. The world looks at ‘Israel’ differently,” he said.

Amidror’s statements come despite repeated US claims that it is committed to the Zionist regime’s security and a recent show of force last week, when it broke protocol and announced that it had dispatched a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine to the Middle East to “help ensure regional maritime security and stability” amid increasing tensions with Iran.

In a rare move, the Pentagon released a picture of the USS Florida, an Ohio-class submarine, as it transited the Suez Canal on its way to the Gulf. The US usually does not disclose the locations of its submarines while they are at sea.

Separately on Wednesday, the Walla news site reported that the ‘Israeli’ Military Intelligence has recently told political leaders that the prospect of war is currently more likely than restored calm. Intelligence assessments cited in the report said tensions are expected to persist when the Muslim holy month of Ramadan ends later this month and that ‘Israel’ should hold off for the moment on retaliating to recent ‘attacks’ by Hamas and Hezbollah.