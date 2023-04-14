Afghan Neighbors Stress Establishment of Inclusive Gov’t

By Staff, Agencies

The foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in a statement have emphasized the establishment of an inclusive governance system in the country and respect for the rights of Afghan peoples, women, and children.

The foreign ministers of Russia, China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan’s minister of state for foreign affairs released a joint statement after a meeting in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand on Thursday within the framework of a ministerial conference of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to the development of Afghanistan as a peaceful, united, sovereign state, without the threat of terrorism and drug trafficking.

They stressed the importance of establishing an inclusive governance system in Afghanistan that reflects the interests of all parts of Afghan society.

Pointing to the awful situation of security related to terrorism in Afghanistan, they reaffirmed strengthening cooperation to combat terrorism and establish security among neighboring countries, and develop a united front against terrorism.

The ministers expressed deep concern about the security situation related to terrorism in Afghanistan and noted that all terrorist groups, including Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”], Al-Qaeda, ETIM, TTP, BLA, and Jaish al-Adl, based in Afghanistan, that pose a serious threat to regional and global security.

The ministers asked the Afghan authorities to create an inclusive government with the practical participation of all ethnic groups and political institutions and to cancel all restrictive measures against women and ethnic minorities.

They supported all diplomatic efforts to facilitate a political solution to Afghanistan's issues and practically supported the positive role played by the United Nations, the meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, and the Moscow format consultations in this regard.