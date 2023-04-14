Iran Urges Muslim States to Form United Front Against ‘Israel’s’ Criminal Acts

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi called on the Islamic countries to form a united front to stop the Zionist regime's criminal acts against Palestinians.

Raisi made the remarks in a phone call with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday on the eve of International Quds Day.

International Quds Day was designated by Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic. It is marked annually across the world on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. This year, the event falls on April 14.

Raisi expressed deep concern over the latest developments in the occupied territories, especially the Zionist regime’s desecration of the holy Aqsa Mosque compound.

Referring to the friendly and long-standing relations between the two countries, the Iranian president expressed hope that the mutual ties will expand further, especially in the economic and energy fields.

Raisi said that the policy of strengthening relations with neighbors and developing relations with Islamic countries is one of the basic objectives of the Iranian government.

Sharif, for his part, strongly condemned ‘Israel’s’ crimes, saying his country will remain a permanent supporter of the Palestinian people.

He also expressed hope that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation would take steps to establish a united front to prevent the continuation of the ‘Israeli’ regime's crimes.

Sharif added that Pakistan appreciates the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran for forging regional peace and stability.

In addition, the Pakistani PM congratulated Iran on the revival of Tehran-Riyadh diplomatic relations.

Sharif also expressed his country’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran in all areas of mutual interest, especially trade energy cooperation security and regional stability.

Last week, heavily armed ‘Israeli’ occupation forces raided the Aqsa Mosque twice, wounding dozens and arresting hundreds of Palestinians, who were praying at Islam’s third holiest site.

Images of the attacks showed detained Palestinian worshipers lying face down with their legs and arms bound behind their backs, and others with their hands tied being led into a vehicle.

The violence, which took place during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, was followed by ‘Israeli’ airstrikes on Syria, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip amid rocket fires by Palestinian resistance groups toward the occupied territories.