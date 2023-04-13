Sayyed Nasrallah: West Bank is Al-Quds’ Shield, Resistance in Palestine must Be Supported

Translated By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah underscored the gravity of International Quds Day, an annual occasion proclaimed by late Imam Khomeini, which His Eminence described as a key ingredient in the great battle for the liberation of Palestine that “our people are leading”, headed by the axis of resistance.

During his speech at the Al-Quds Pulpet event, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that “The last Friday of the month of Ramadan unites the minds, hearts, wills, feelings, platforms, voices, and squares on the centrality of Al-Quds and regaining it from the clutches of the occupation.”

Touching on developments in the broader international arena, he highlighted the global shift towards a multipolar world order, which translates into the demise of the hegemony of one pole represented by America.

Sayyed Nasrallah further reiterated that “The US is the absolute protector of ‘Israel’ and its regional ambitions are entirely hegemonic.”

His Eminence also went on to decipher developments on the regional level.

"During this year, we witnessed the failure of the projects of terrorism and aggression and the beginning of the regional countries' openness to the options of calm, dialogue, convergence, and consensus,” he added, noting that “This was expressed by the Iranian-Saudi meeting in China, the effects of which are already becoming apparent."

In parallel, he stressed that “The current direction of solving problems between various countries in the region will help bridge the gates of strife, acute internal conflicts, and painful ruptures in the body of our nation, which the Zionist enemy was betting on.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also affirmed that “The openness of the countries of the region will negatively affect the path of normalization and the aspiring ‘Israeli’ project to form an ‘Israeli’-Arab axis to confront Iran and the axis of resistance.”

Furthermore, he stressed that the axis of resistance emerged from the ordeal of recent years strong and capable - a fact confirmed by the Arab countries' contact with Syria aimed at restoring relations.

His Eminence broached the topic of the troubles in “Israel”, which he described as being plagued by “deep internal crises, the signs of which we have been monitoring for years. This distressed situation has no precedent in the history of the entity dating back 75 years.”

Moreover, Hezbollah Secretary General viewed developments in Palestine “as placing us in the circle of certainty regarding this conflict." He stressed that the West Bank today is truly the shield of Al-Quds, as its people, men, women and children form the front line to defend Islamic and Christian sanctities and preserve their existence.

He labeled “The rising resistance in the West Bank as one of the most important features of this year,” stressing that “Efforts must be focused on supporting the West Bank and Al-Quds as well as the armed resistance and the steadfast people there.”

For Sayyed Nasrallah the key concern in the axis of resistance at this stage is how to provide useful and stronger support to ensure the continuation of the resistance in the West Bank and Palestine.

Supporting the West Bank is a religious, moral, historical, humanitarian, and jihadi responsibility, according to the Hezbollah leader.

"On this path, the martyrs went, including the great martyred leaders and scholars in the resistance movements, among them the martyr of Al-Quds, Hajj Qassem Soleimani," Sayyed Nasrallah concluded.