No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap 11 Palestinians In Occupied West Bank

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap 11 Palestinians In Occupied West Bank
folder_openPalestine access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces kidnapped on Thursday 11 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian media reported that the Zionist forces stormed a number of neighborhoods in Tulkarm, and the town of Al-Auja in Ariha and Beitin in Ramallah and Beit Amer in al-Khalil, and kidnapped 11 Palestinians.

A day earlier, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces kidnapped two Palestinians in the occupied holy city of al-Quds.

Al-Quds Palestine westbank IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap 11 Palestinians In Occupied West Bank

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap 11 Palestinians In Occupied West Bank

2 hours ago
Palestinian Detainee Dying In ‘Israeli’ Prison After 67 Days of Hunger Strike

Palestinian Detainee Dying In ‘Israeli’ Prison After 67 Days of Hunger Strike

5 hours ago
IOF Martyr Two Palestinians, Injure Another in Nablus Raid

IOF Martyr Two Palestinians, Injure Another in Nablus Raid

one day ago
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’

Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 13-04-2023 Hour: 02:06 Beirut Timing

whatshot