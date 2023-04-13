- Home
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap 11 Palestinians In Occupied West Bank
folder_openPalestine access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces kidnapped on Thursday 11 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian media reported that the Zionist forces stormed a number of neighborhoods in Tulkarm, and the town of Al-Auja in Ariha and Beitin in Ramallah and Beit Amer in al-Khalil, and kidnapped 11 Palestinians.
A day earlier, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces kidnapped two Palestinians in the occupied holy city of al-Quds.
