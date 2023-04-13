No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Bibi Greeted by Protesters at ’Hadera Mimouna’

Bibi Greeted by Protesters at ’Hadera Mimouna’
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a celebration of the "Mimouna" holiday in "Hadera" on Wednesday where he was first greeted by hundreds of protesters demonstrating against his legislative push to overhaul the judiciary.

A small group of supporters of the Netanyahu’s agenda was also present to confront the protesters who occasionally blocked roads in the northern city and clashed with police.

Netanyahu said he was moved and happy to be at the celebration with his wife Sara. "It is a celebration of an ‘Israeli’ tradition and of faith in ‘Israel's’ future," the prime minister said. "I have enormous faith if the strength of our people in the face of those who seek to destroy us," he said. "When we are united, there is no force that can defeat us."

Israel BenjaminNetanyahu JudicialOverhaul

Comments

  1. Related News
Bibi Greeted by Protesters at Hadera Mimouna

Bibi Greeted by Protesters at Hadera Mimouna

2 hours ago
’Israeli’ Currency Continues to Decline, Hits Two-Year Low Against the Euro

’Israeli’ Currency Continues to Decline, Hits Two-Year Low Against the Euro

3 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Intelligence: War Nearer than Calmness

‘Israeli’ Intelligence: War Nearer than Calmness

3 hours ago
Lapid To US Jewish Leaders: Don’t Give Up On ‘Israel’ Because of the Current Government

Lapid To US Jewish Leaders: Don’t Give Up On ‘Israel’ Because of the Current Government

5 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 13-04-2023 Hour: 02:06 Beirut Timing

whatshot