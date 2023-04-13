Iran Foreign Ministry: Holy Al-Quds Symbol of Unity in Muslim World

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Palestine and the holy city of Al-Quds have turned into symbols of unity in the Muslim world and represent the cause of the world’s right-seeking oppressed and freedom seekers.

In a statement released on Thursday, ahead of the International Quds Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran added that the cry of innocence of the people of Palestine and the reality on the ground in the territory of Palestine will be revealed on the International Quds Day this year even stronger than before.

The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with Palestinians.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the International Quds Day has been held worldwide on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

This year, the International Quds Day falls on Friday, April 14.

Following is the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s statement, according to its website: