Syria Denounces Int’l Silence, Slams “Israeli” Settlers’ Incursions into Al-Aqsa

By Staff, Agencies

Syria has condemned in the strongest terms the repeated incursions by extremist "Israeli" settlers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Old City of al-Quds [Jerusalem], lambasting the international community’s silence in the face of the crimes committed by the occupying regime, which is supported by certain Western powers.

“Syria denounces the recurrent assaults by ‘Israeli’ settlers against the al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian worshipers under the protection of occupation forces, and reiterates that such attacks represent a violation of the historical and legal identity of the sacred site,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added, “While deploring the international silence and continued Western protection of ‘Israel’ and its crimes, Syria reaffirms that the relentless raids against Palestinians constitute a flagrant breach of the international law and humanitarian principles.”

The Syrian foreign ministry also stressed that “the international community must assume its moral responsibilities and pressure 'Israel' into cessation of these practices and attacks, which demonstrate the racist and terrorist nature of the Zionist regime.”

“Israeli” settlers on Tuesday forced their way into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Eyewitnesses said “Israeli” occupation police escorted groups of settlers into the holy site through the Mughrabi Gate in the western wall of the mosque.

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops were deployed in the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque before the raids, while some police officers climbed the roof of the al-Qibli Mosque – the main mosque in the Aqsa plaza.

The “Israeli” occupation police prevented Palestinians under the age of 50 from entering al-Aqsa Mosque to perform prayers, according to eyewitnesses.

Palestinians performed the morning prayer on the streets leading to the mosque after being prevented from entering the courtyard.

Earlier, the Islamic Endowments Department in al-Quds [Jerusalem] said that 1,532 settlers stormed al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday.

Last week, the IOF conducted consecutive raids at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. On the first night, at least 12 Palestinians were arrested and more than 400 were arrested.

The raids triggered rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon and Syria, which drew “Israeli” air and artillery raids.