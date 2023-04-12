Official Says US Tried to Buy Heavy Water from Iran, Touts Peaceful Use of Nuke Tech

By Staff, Agencies

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Behrouz Kamalvandi said the United States once attempted to purchase heavy water from Iran due to its high quality.

"We should know that the heavy water produced in Iran is among the best in the world and even the Americans were once trying to purchase it [from Iran] after they analyzed its properties," Kamalvandi said in a statement to IRNA on Wednesday.

The official made the statements while highlighting the AEOI's accomplishments in using nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

Kamalvandi added that US officials have mentioned in various documents that the heavy water produced in Iran has a high quality.

He went on to say that heavy water produced in Iran is used for peaceful purposes such as developing medicines and improving agricultural production.

Kamalvandi also disclosed that up to a quarter of Iran's agricultural products are lost due to pests or during transportation to warehouses, adding that by controlling pests and improving storage, Iran can produce an additional 30 to 40 million tons of agricultural products.