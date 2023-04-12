- Home
Raisi: “Israel’s” Downfall Imminent
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi confirmed that an internal political and social crisis in the occupied Palestinian territories shows that the Zionist entity will soon fall.
During a speech on the occasion of the Qadr Night in Tehran on Tuesday, Raisi stated that Zionists are fighting each other and are in a hurry to destroy themselves.
Raisi also referred to a statement made by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei several years ago, predicting that the Zionist entity would cease to exist a quarter of a century from then.
Imam Khamenei reiterated earlier this month that protests and political infighting in the occupied territories were signs of the imminent downfall of the Zionist entity.
Iran has called on Muslims worldwide to participate in this year's International Quds Day this Friday to demonstrate support for the Palestinians in their struggle against the occupiers.
“We will carry out our political and spiritual duty on al-Quds day,” said Raisi.
