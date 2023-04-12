Netanyahu Surrenders: Jewish Settlers Banned from Al-Aqsa until End of Ramadan

By Staff, Agencies

Surrendering to the Palestinian resistance’s threats and being unable to act in front of Al-Aqsa worshippers steadfastness, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a ban to the entity’s settlers break through into the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque until the end of Ramadan.

“Israeli” police officials confirmed that the decision was made by the prime minister, who decided to adopt a policy similar to that implemented in previous years – closing al-Aqsa during the last ten days of the month of Ramadan.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office said the decision was reached after “a comprehensive situation assessment with the heads of the security branches” and Netanyahu, War Minister Yoav Gallant and so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

However, Ben-Gvir responded to Netanyahu's decision, saying, “The prime minister’s decision to close the ‘Temple Mount’ to Jews due to the wave of ‘terrorism’ is a serious mistake that will not bring peace, but may only escalate the situation.”

“When ‘terrorism’ strikes us – we must strike it back with tremendous force, not surrender to it and its whims,” Ben-Gvir lamented.