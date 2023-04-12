No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

US “National Security” Advisor Speaks with Saudi Crown Prince

US “National Security” Advisor Speaks with Saudi Crown Prince
folder_openUnited States access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US “National Security” Advisor Jake Sullivan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman [MBS] spoke by phone Tuesday, according to a statement by the White House.

Sullivan and MBS discussed a number of global and regional matters including the ongoing diplomacy related to the war in Yemen, said the statement.

Thanks to a UN-mediated truce, the fighting in Yemen has almost ceased, said Sullivan, describing it as remarkable progress.

Sullivan also welcomed Saudi Arabia's efforts to follow a more detailed roadmap for ending the war and ensured full support for these efforts, noting that US Special Envoy Tim Lenderking will be in the region over the coming days.

"Mr. Sullivan and Crown Prince Salman also discussed broader trends toward de-escalation in the region while underscoring the need to maintain deterrence against threats from Iran and elsewhere," added the statement.

Sullivan also reaffirmed President Joe Biden’s unwavering commitment to ensure Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon.

Sullivan and MBS will remain in contact and "accelerate contact between the Saudi and US ‘national security’ teams about issues including the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment [PGII], clean energy cooperation and development and investment in cutting-edge Open Radio Access Network [O-Ran] 5G and 6G technologies," added the statement.

Iran Yemen SaudiArabia UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US “National Security” Advisor Speaks with Saudi Crown Prince

US “National Security” Advisor Speaks with Saudi Crown Prince

4 hours ago
Leaked US Documents Cast Doubt on Ukraine’s Military Capacity

Leaked US Documents Cast Doubt on Ukraine’s Military Capacity

4 hours ago
Twitter Merges with Musk’s Everything App Called “X”

Twitter Merges with Musk’s Everything App Called “X”

23 hours ago
Seymour Hersh: Biden Sought to “Threaten” Putin

Seymour Hersh: Biden Sought to “Threaten” Putin

23 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 12-04-2023 Hour: 01:19 Beirut Timing

whatshot