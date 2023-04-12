IOF Martyr Two Palestinians, Injure Another in Nablus Raid

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops have martyred two Palestinians and injured another during a raid on a village near the West Bank city of Nablus, as tensions continue to escalate across the occupied territories.

According to Palestine’s official news agency Wafa, IOF troops attacked the village of Deir al-Hatab, east of the city of Nablus, on Tuesday, and martyred two Palestinians near the “Elon Moreh” settlement.

The Palestinian Authority’s [PA] Ministry of Health later identified the victims as Sooud al-Titi and Mohammad Abu Thera’.

Ahmed Jibril, director of ambulance and emergency services at the Palestine Red Crescent Society in Nablus, said medical crews also transferred a Palestinian youth who was shot in the shoulder with live bullets to the Rafidia Surgical Hospital, adding that IOF troops had prevented paramedics from approaching the scene.

It added that the latest deaths bring to 98 the number of Palestinians martyred by “Israeli” fire so far in 2023.

Over the past months, the “Israeli” entity has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Most of the raids have focused on Nablus and Jenin, where IOF troops have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance against occupation.

Local and international rights groups have condemned the entity’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.

The latest development comes as tensions remain high across the occupied territories since “Israeli” troops attacked worshipers in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.