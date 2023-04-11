Gunman Kills Five in Kentucky Bank Shooting

By Staff, Agencies

Five people died when an employee opened fire at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, and livestreamed the attack on Instagram, police said.

The victims were aged between 40 and 64. Among nine others injured was a rookie police officer who had graduated to the force just two weeks ago.

The officer was shot in the head and is still in critical condition after brain surgery.

Police responded within three minutes, and fatally shot the attacker in an exchange of gunfire.

The shooting took place at the Old National Bank in the city center at about 08:30 local time.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said an "incredible friend" of his, Tommy Elliot, a senior vice-president at the bank, was among the victims.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg called the attack "an evil act of targeted violence." The mayor noted that he himself was the victim of a recent gun attack.

Instagram's owner Meta said it had "quickly removed the livestream of this tragic incident this morning."

The attacker is described in an online profile as being a syndication associate and portfolio banker at Old National Bank. He had joined the company as a full-time employee last year after spending three summers as an intern there.

Officials say he had no previous contact with law enforcement.

According to US media, he had recently been told by the bank that he was going to be fired and had written a note describing his plans for the mass shooting before going to work on Monday.

Data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive shows that there have been at least 146 mass shootings - defined as those in which at least four people were shot - so far in 2023, including at least 15 since the start of April.

US President Joe Biden demanded Congress pass gun control measures as he tweeted on Monday: "Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives."

Kentucky is one of 26 states that allow most adults over 21 years old to purchase and carry a firearm without a license.