Netanyahu Reverses Decision to Fire War Minister

one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reversed his decision to fire War Minister Yoav Gallant for warning that his ‘judicial’ overhaul was harming the ‘Israeli’ military.

In a televised speech late on Monday, Netanyahu said Gallant would stay in his position, two weeks after he dismissed the minister.

“I decided to put the differences we had behind us,” Netanyahu said. Gallant remains in his position and we will continue to work together for the ‘security’ of the ‘Israeli’ settlers, according to the premier.

Gallant’s removal triggered an unprecedented surge of protest against the already unpopular plan to disempower the 'judiciary' as many ‘Israelis’ reached the conclusion that even their security could be sacrificed for Netanyahu’s personal interests.

But Gallant, seen abroad as a key interlocutor in a government where extremists wield considerable power, never received a formal dismissal letter, remaining in office amid a surge of violence triggered by ‘Israeli’ police raids on al-Aqsa mosque in the holy city of al-Quds.

