Omani, Saudi Delegations Hold Meeting with Yemen’s Al-Mashat

By Staff, Agencies

Delegations from Oman and Saudi Arabia met and held talks with the Chairman of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat in Sanaa on Sunday, Arab news sources reported.

During the meeting, al-Mashat appreciated the mediations of Muscat and the positive role of this country in bringing the views closer, as well as its efforts to achieve the honorable peace that all the Yemeni people aspire to.

He also emphasized Sanaa's firm position on the just and dignified peace that the Yemeni people are looking for.

The head of the Saudi delegation, for his part, also thanked the Omani delegation for their important role and great efforts in establishing peace in Yemen.

