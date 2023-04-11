Rocket Attack Targets One of the Largest US Occupation Bases in Syria

By Staff, Agencies

A series of loud explosions were heard inside one of the largest US occupation bases in Syria, followed by plumes of smoke rising into the air from the base, media reported on Monday afternoon.

According to a Sputnik report, a series of loud explosions were heard, rocking the illegal American base in the Koniko gas field in the northeastern suburbs of Deir Ezzor.

Local sources told Sputnik that plumes of smoke were seen rising into the air from the heart of the US military Koniko base.

Local sources reported that American helicopters flew over the area around the gas field. Ambulances and fire department have rushed to the scene of the fire inside the base.

Consequently, the US-affiliated militias have closed all the roads leading to the region.

Speaking to Al-Jazeera, a US official has confirmed the attack but said that it was not a UAV attack and instead it was done by missiles or rockets.