Signs of 'Israeli' Society's Disintegration Revealed - Raisi

Signs of ‘Israeli’ Society’s Disintegration Revealed - Raisi
folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi stated that the signs of desperation and the disintegration of the Zionist society have been revealed, emphasizing the need for the convergence of the Islamic world to defend the Palestinian nation.

Speaking on Sunday at the cabinet session, Raisi condemned the recent crimes of the Zionists against Palestinians and highlighted the need for the convergence of the Islamic world to defend the oppressed Palestinian nation and prevent the abusive actions of the Zionist Regime.

Referring to the signs of desperation and the disintegration of the Zionist society and the formation of a new world order in favor of the Resistance Front, the Iranian president added that “The free nations will declare their disgust with the crimes of the Zionist Regime this year with a more magnificent celebration of Quds Day.”

Israel Iran Al-Quds Palestine qudsday IsraeliOccupation AqsaMosque SayyedEbrahimRaisi

Comments

whatshot